Wabash Brewing taps new beer to help fire relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Breweries across the country are pitching in to help the victims of the deadly wildfires that ravaged California in November. Ten local breweries and more than a thousand nationwide have joined the effort. The breweries are tapping Resilience Butte County Pride IPA, which is a beer from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Wabash Brewing started selling the beer on Saturday. All proceeds go to the fire relief efforts.