INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Breweries across the country are pitching in to help the victims of the deadly wildfires that ravaged California in November. Ten local breweries and more than a thousand nationwide have joined the effort. The breweries are tapping Resilience Butte County Pride IPA, which is a beer from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Wabash Brewing started selling the beer on Saturday. All proceeds go to the fire relief efforts.
Wabash Brewing taps new beer to help fire relief efforts
