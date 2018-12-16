× Police: Alcohol played factor after Kokomo car accident injuries 3, 1 critically

KOKOMO, Ind. – One person is in critical condition and two others are in serious condition after two packed vehicles collided at an intersection in Kokomo early Sunday morning.

According to Kokomo police, the accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Elm and Webster streets in Kokomo. Police say a 2005 silver Saab with five individuals inside, along with a 2003 white Saturn Vue with four individuals inside, were involved in the accident.

An 18-year-old male from Kokomo, who was driving the Saturn, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and is in critical condition. Two other passengers from the Saturn were reported to be in serious condition and taken to Methodist Hospital. All occupants of the Saturn were aged 18 or under and from Kokomo.

Three Kokomo females who were riding in the Saab were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police stated two males who were allegedly in the Saab at the time of the accident, estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s, fled from the scene westbound on Elm Street before police arrived.

Kokomo police believe alcohol and speed were both factors in this accident.

The investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Troy Hintz of the Accident Reconstruction Unit at (765)456-7100 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with your anonymous tip.