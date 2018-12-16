× Northeast side double shooting leaves one in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Aggravated assault detectives are working to determine what led to a shooting early this morning which has left two people injured, one of whom is listed in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes, located near N. Shadeland and E. 75th St. on Indianapolis’s northeast side.

Police say one of the two people shot is in critical, but stable condition while the other is stable.

The investigation is still in the early stages but anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

