Northeast side double shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

Posted 7:27 am, December 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12AM, December 16, 2018

Two people have been shot at Lake Castleton Apartment Homes on the northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD detectives are working to determine what led to a shooting early Sunday morning which has left two people injured, one of whom is listed in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes, located near N. Shadeland and E. 75th St. on Indianapolis’s northeast side.

Police say one of the two people shot is in critical, but stable condition while the other is stable.

The investigation is still in the early stages but anyone with any information is asked to call  Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story. 

