New library opens on the northwest side

Posted 4:06 pm, December 16, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new library opened Saturday at Michigan Road and 62nd Street. The new facility is 20,000 square feet and has spaces for children, teens and adults. The building has a sustainable energy certification and uses recycled materials. The grand opening featured face painting, magic shows, adult coloring and jazz.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.