INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new library opened Saturday at Michigan Road and 62nd Street. The new facility is 20,000 square feet and has spaces for children, teens and adults. The building has a sustainable energy certification and uses recycled materials. The grand opening featured face painting, magic shows, adult coloring and jazz.
New library opens on the northwest side
