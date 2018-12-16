Monroe County seeking more time on clearing of forest land

Posted 12:50 pm, December 16, 2018, by

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Officials in a southern Indiana county want more time to comment on a U.S. Forest Service proposal to clear land within the Hoosier National Forest.

The Monroe County Council last week approved asking forestry officials for another 30-day public comment period when the current comment period ends Dec. 26.

The U.S. Forest Service’s proposal calls for removing trees on about 4,000 acres in Jackson County and a small portion of Lawrence County.

The Herald-Times reports that elected officials and Friends of Lake Monroe are concerned because the area that would be cleared is within the watershed of Lake Monroe. That reservoir is the primary drinking water source for Bloomington and other communities.

The Forest Service says its proposal would improve the forest’s health and wildlife habitat and boost oak-hickory ecosystem

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.