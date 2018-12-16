‘Maybe he’s just plain stupid;’ Broad Ripple shop robbed for the second time this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Broad Ripple shop was robbed for the second time this month. It’s the latest in a series of suspected armed robberies on Broad Ripple Avenue over the past several weeks.

This was a bold robbery on a Saturday in the middle of a bustling sports bar scene on a game day. The man entered The Shop on Broad Ripple Avenue, indicated to the cashier he was armed, and asked for the money in the register.

“Unfortunately she was shaken," The Shop co-owner Alex Janeszek said of his employee. "We also had a mother with her daughter here in the store. They were visibly shaken as well.”

Janeszek believes the thief to be the same individual that robbed the store weeks ago. On social media, The Shop posted to Instagram that night saying the crook had been caught, thanks in part to their employee who snagged the license plate number of the crook. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) could not confirm if there was an arrest made, but they are investigating any connection between the two robberies and a third that happened at the nearby Three Dog Bakery just weeks ago.

“It seems like he's targeting businesses with one female employee working; that seems to be his M.O., which is pretty cowardly," Janeszek said. “To be scared to go to work and make a living, that’s not fair. That’s not right.”

Moving forward The Shop will no longer be accepting cash for the rest of the year, just in case someone attempts this for a third time. Janeszek would not say how much the crook got away with but called the loss minimal in comparison to his employees' safety.

“I can’t wait. That would be the best Christmas present just to know that it’s nothing to worry about," Janeszek said of a possible arrest in the case. "I feel it’s isolated and not that crime is rampant in the city."