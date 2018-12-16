Infant, mother hospitalized following fire on northwest side

Posted 5:30 pm, December 16, 2018, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An infant and their mother have been hospitalized following a fire Sunday afternoon on the northwest side.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, located in the 5500 block of W. 43rd St., just before 4 p.m.

An infant was transported to Riley Hospital for Children and the mother was transported to an area hospital.

Their conditions are not available at this time.  We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.