IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 7:40 am, December 16, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - After a stunning Oval Office confrontation, could a government shutdown be next? And what are Indiana political insiders saying about that infamous meeting at the White House and the VP's stoic reaction?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Tony Samuel and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories including:

  • The looming threat of a government shutdown next week
  • Sen. Chuck Schumer's remarks about Indiana, and the GOP's reaction
  • Sen. Joe Donnelly's farewell speech on the Senate floor
  • The governor's support for hate crime legislation next session
  • State Sen. Jim Merritt's decision to step down as Marion Co. GOP chair, and what that could mean as he considers a potential run for Mayor

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.