IMPD arrests 48-year-old man in connection with recent Broad Ripple armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to three recent business robberies in Broad Ripple.

The latest happened on Saturday in the middle of a bustling sports bar scene.

Police were called to The Shop just before 1:15 p.m. on the report of their second armed robbery this month.

Shortly after, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of W. 35th Street and N. Capitol following the robbery.  The driver was identified as 48-year-old Cameron Williams, of Indianapolis.

He reportedly admitted to IMPD that he was behind the armed robberies at The Shop and an armed robbery at Three Dog Bakery.

Williams was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail.

Note: A mug shot is not available at this time

