MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Barry Hammans played Santa for years at the shop in his Martinsville home. But since being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, he hasn't been able to continue the tradition. To thank him for bringing joy to children for years, Hammans' friends and family threw him a party at the Martinsville VFW. Hammans' dad played Santa before him.
Family and friends throw party for sick Santa
