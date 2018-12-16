Family and friends throw party for sick Santa

Posted 5:37 pm, December 16, 2018, by

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Barry Hammans played Santa for years at the shop in his Martinsville home. But since being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, he hasn't been able to continue the tradition. To thank him for bringing joy to children for years, Hammans' friends and family threw him a party at the Martinsville VFW. Hammans' dad played Santa before him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.