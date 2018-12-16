Areas of patchy fog to start work week

Clear skies tonight and temperatures dropping to the upper 20°s to lower 30°s will allow areas of patchy fog to develop overnight in to Monday morning. Visibility is already beginning to drop in southeast Indiana and western Ohio.

While fog is not expected to be overly dense and temperatures at/slight below freezing, it isn’t out of the question there could be areas of freezing fog.

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES

There haven’t been many complaints made to the weather department today as we ended the weekend with plentiful sunshine and temperatures much above normal.

Indianapolis topped out at 55° today. That makes today the warmest temperature for the state capital in two weeks. It is the warmest December 16th in seven years. It also will go in to the record books as the 11th December 16th since 1871.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal for much of the coming week. (The normal high temperature is 38°.) As of right now, the only day that may flirt with at, or slightly below, normal is Saturday.

WATCHING TWO WEATHER SYSTEMS THIS WEEK

Computer models suggest there are two weather systems that could bring precipitation to central Indiana over the next week. To find them, we have to use global satellite imagery and look to the west.

The first system is currently located near the Aleutian Islands. This system is projected to bring rain to central Indiana starting Thursday. There remains some question as to how quickly rain arrives that day. One computer model brings it in starting in the morning. Another brings it in later in the day. Regardless, this looks to be mainly rain. However, once we get on the backside of the system, there is some data that suggests we could see the rain end as a little snow.

The second system is located over the Asian continent. More specifically, over Mongolia and southern Russia. Long range computer models suggest this could arrive as early as next Sunday evening.

At this long range view, data suggests this could drop a little snow in the Midwest. Ahead of the system, temperatures may warm in to the 40°s, but as temperatures cool throughout the atmospheric column snow would be possible.

Several computer models do not project much in the way of precipitation with this system. However, it will be interesting to see if more models begin to drop some precipitation with it as the wave of energy passes overhead. Stay tuned!