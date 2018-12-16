Advocates push state lawmakers to approve hemp cultivation

Posted 12:41 pm, December 16, 2018, by

Hemp field farmed by Interval company in Arc-Les-Gray near Dijon, central eastern France. (ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana’s efforts to eradicate wild industrial hemp will soon come to an end and cultivation of the plant could soon follow.

Congressional approval of the latest Farm Bill legalizes industrial hemp. The plant is related to marijuana but has negligible levels of the psychoactive compound THC.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Indiana legislators this year approved usage of CBD oil from the plant. Advocates believe they’ll approve hemp cultivation next spring.

Syracuse Republican Sen. Blake Doriot supports hemp production. His interest grew from his belief that CBD oil might have helped his son’s struggle with childhood epilepsy.

Farmers like the idea of cultivation because it gives them another cash crop to consider. The plant’s fiber and other byproducts which can be used by business are now imported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.