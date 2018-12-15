No injuries after second alarm fire during Boy Scouts meeting at near northeast side church
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters battled a second alarm fire Saturday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on the near northeast side.
20 people were evacuated and had no injuries as the fire broke out during a Boy Scouts meeting.
Just before 5:20 p.m. IFD was dispatched to the church, located in the 1500 block of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave from multiple callers on the interstate. They reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the rear of the church.
IFD says they were on scene within three minutes and called a second alarm at 5:28 p.m.
The fire was under control in 25 minutes and damage is estimated at $100,000.