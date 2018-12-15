× No injuries after second alarm fire during Boy Scouts meeting at near northeast side church

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters battled a second alarm fire Saturday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on the near northeast side.

20 people were evacuated and had no injuries as the fire broke out during a Boy Scouts meeting.

Just before 5:20 p.m. IFD was dispatched to the church, located in the 1500 block of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave from multiple callers on the interstate. They reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the rear of the church.

IFD says they were on scene within three minutes and called a second alarm at 5:28 p.m.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes and damage is estimated at $100,000.

5:18 PM – Multiple calls to 911 from drivers on interstate report heavy fire coming from rear of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 1535 Dr. AJB Blvd. EG 22 on scene w/in 3 minutes #AggressiveAttack on second floor w/ fire now through the roof. pic.twitter.com/zdiWpD4YR0 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 15, 2018

Command orders 2nd Alarm at 5:28 pm as heavy fire consumes 2nd floor of fellowship hall bldg at 1535 Dr. AJB Blvd. All 20 occupants – @boyscouts troop holding meeting – evacuated OK after fire discovered in kitchen. #UnderControl in 25 minutes $100K Damage – No Injuries pic.twitter.com/jY6l8PeoBD — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 15, 2018