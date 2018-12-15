No injuries after second alarm fire during Boy Scouts meeting at near northeast side church

Posted 7:06 pm, December 15, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters battled a second alarm fire Saturday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on the near northeast side.

20 people were evacuated and had no injuries as the fire broke out during a Boy Scouts meeting.

Just before 5:20 p.m. IFD was dispatched to the church, located in the 1500 block of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave from multiple callers on the interstate. They reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the rear of the church.

IFD says they were on scene within three minutes and called a second alarm at 5:28 p.m.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes and damage is estimated at $100,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.