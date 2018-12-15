Lawrence firefighters help families in need

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Firefighters in Lawrence spent Friday packing boxes of food, toys and gifts for families in need. Businesses and residents collected enough donations to help 200 families this year. They are handing out the donations today. The Lawrence Family Holiday Assistance Program began 30 years ago, and back then it helped three families.

