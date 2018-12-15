Jasper mayor resigning for post with Sen.-elect Braun

Posted 1:56 pm, December 15, 2018, by

Mike Braun

JASPER, Ind. — A southern Indiana mayor is stepping down to take a senior post with the office of Republican U.S. Sen.-elect Mike Braun.

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz announced Thursday that he will resign Jan. 1 to take a staff post with Braun, who unseated incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the Nov. 6 election.

Braun is a multimillionaire businessman whose auto parts company is based in Jasper, about 40 miles northeast of Evansville.

The (Jasper) Herald reports that Braun said in a statement that Seitz’s skills and passion make him “a tremendous asset” for his Senate staff.

Seitz was elected to two terms as mayor. His current term would have concluded at the end of 2019.

Seitz’s mayoral replacement will be chosen in a Republican precinct committee caucus vote later this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.