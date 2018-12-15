× Firefighters battling fire at near northeast side church

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters are battling a fire at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on the near northeast side.

Just before 5:20 p.m. IFD was dispatched to the church, located in the 1500 block of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave from multiple callers on the interstate. They reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the rear of the church.

IFD says they were on scene within three minutes and the fire is now through the roof.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.