Cards for Carly: 12-year-old diagnosed with cancer would love Christmas cards

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – A 12-year-old hockey player in Massachusetts has been recently diagnosed with cancer and would love to receive some Christmas cards.

Carly Silva has been diagnosed with cancer and will be going through treatment for the next two years. She’ll be spending her Christmas at Boston Children’s Hospital.

After she wasn’t feeling like herself, doctors determined that Carly has a large malignant tumor pressing on major blood vessels leading into her heart.

The tough hockey player has one Christmas wish: to receive as many cards as possible to lift her spirits.

If you’d like to send her a Christmas card, her address is below.

Carly Silva

6 North, Room 630

Boston Children’s Hospital

300 Longwood Avenue

Boston, MA 02115

Here is her GoFundMe.