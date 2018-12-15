11-year-old boy flown to Riley after being hit by a car

Posted 8:11 pm, December 15, 2018, by

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car this evening at the intersection of 700 East and Division Road.

Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at around 6 p.m. and instead discovered a pedestrian struck. The boy and his father were outside their vehicle at the intersection when a car traveling south on 700 East hit the child. EMS flew the boy to Riley Hospital for Children.

Authorities were unable to disclose his medical condition at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

