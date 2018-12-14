Take a look at this: Cash scattered across highway snarls traffic

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

Police are asking for help after an armored truck spilled money along a New Jersey highway.

It happened near East Rutherford during the morning rush hour.

According to police, the incident caused multiple crashes and drivers began exiting their vehicles to collect the scattered cash.

It’s not clear how much money was lost and the incident is under investigation.

Police later Tweeted, asking any drivers involved to contact them and that there would be “no charges filed” against anyone who returned the money.

—

NASA just released an out-of-this-world view of Jupiter.

Launched in 2011, the Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016.

Researchers used images collected over multiple flybys to simulate a detailed flyover.

Juno is set to complete its 16th flyby of Jupiter soon.

After that, NASA says it will have nearly complete coverage of the planet.

It will also mark the halfway point of Juno’s data-collecting mission.

—

A little boy battling cancer in Maryland got an early Christmas present — a holiday parade in his honor.

In November, sixth-grader Jake Newcomer, was diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer. He had to start chemotherapy immediately, which caused him to miss his town’s holiday parade.

So, the town made a parade just for him. Community members, law enforcement and classmates participated with over 200 cars, trucks and floats.