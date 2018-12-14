× Silver Alert issued for missing Avon man believed to be in extreme danger

AVON, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for an Avon man believed to be in extreme danger.

Indiana State Police say 72-year-old Richard Joseph Chittester was last seen in Avon at about 4:45 p.m. Friday and he may require medical assistance.

According to police, Chittester was last seen wearing a Vietnam veterans hat, a dark brown Carhartt coat and jeans. He may be driving a silver 2006 Pontiac G6 four door with Indiana plate RVX310.

Chittester is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and salt and pepper hair.

Anyone with information regarding Chittester’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Avon Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.