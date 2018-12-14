Rainy end to the week

Posted 7:50 am, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:06AM, December 14, 2018

Highs should only be in the 30s this time of the year, but we'll be well into the 40s Friday!

Rain will be on and off all day.  Mostly it will be light, scattered rain but south of Indianapolis is where we're going to see the bulk of it.

Higher totals will stay Indianapolis and south.  Much less rain for northern counties.

Scattered rain again on Saturday and the breeze will also pick up.

Looking at gorgeous weather for the Colts game on Sunday!  Cool start but above average highs and dry weather expected.

A nice, dry stretch lasting Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.

