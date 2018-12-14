× More rain for the final weekend of Fall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Get ready for a wet weekend. Heavy rain is likely Friday night through Saturday. The rain will not end until late Saturday evening. The heaviest rain will fall over the southern half of the state and up to an inch is likely.

In spite of the rain, temperatures will stay mild through the final weekend of Fall. Temperatures will be above average with highs will be in the 40s.

Our mild streak will continue next week with highs in the 40s all week long.

Lows will stay above freezing overnight.

Patchy dense fog is likely Friday night through Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will continue Saturday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 Saturday afternoon.

The rain will not end until late Saturday.

Temperatures will be above average Saturday afternoon.

Up to one inch of rain is likely through Saturday evening.

Skies will clear for the second half of the weekend.

The final week of Fall will be mild.