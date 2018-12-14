× Measures to expand metered parking hours, reduce downtown speed limit advance to full City-County Council

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A City-County Council committee approved changes this week that would affect parking hours and how fast you can drive on some downtown streets.

The Public Works Committee approved a measure that would extend metered parking from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The committee scrapped the idea to add metered parking to Sunday, a proposal that proved widely unpopular. Rates would stay the same.

The Department of Public Works estimated that the parking changes would generate an additional $800,000 a year, money that could be used for street sweeping and programs to address panhandling and homelessness.

The committee also approved setting a uniform speed limit of 25 mph for certain downtown streets. The boundaries include the interstates to the north, east and south and White River Parkway West Drive to the west. Advocates of the change said it would improve walkability and safety in the area.

The committee didn’t approve a proposal that would have banned turning right on red lights.

The approved measures will go to the full council with “do-pass” recommendations and could go up for a vote as soon as next month.