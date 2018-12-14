× Indy man arrested in Baton Rouge after allegedly raping 5-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE, La. – An Indianapolis man was arrested in Baton Rouge on Wednesday after allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy.

According to an affidavit obtained by WGMB, 18-year-old Hector Martinez “intentionally had anal sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old male juvenile victim” in July.

The affidavit says the child’s parents left him with Martinez for about 15-20 minutes while they ran errands. When they came back home, the victim allegedly told his parents that Martinez assaulted him while he was playing in his room.

The victim’s parents later “discovered bloody tissues concealed in the bathroom trash can,” according to the affidavit, and then they took their son to the emergency room for a sexual assault examination.

WGMB reports that Martinez has denied the allegations. He’s been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.