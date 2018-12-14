× Deputy sent to hospital after vehicle is struck while diverting traffic in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Howard County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital Friday after the department vehicle he was in was struck by another car.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Jeff Davidson was parked at the intersection of US 35 and CR 150 West to divert traffic away from a crash involving a semi when a 2013 Ford Fuzion driven by 29-year-old Juan E. Guajardo of Logansport struck the officer’s vehicle in the driver’s door with the deputy sitting inside.

Deputy Davidson was transported to Community Howard Hospital with complaint of left leg pain, while Guajardo was treated and released at the scene with no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Davidson has since been released from the hospital.

Guajardo was cited for a conditional driver’s license violation and failure to yield.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is asked to contact Capt. Jerry Asher at jerry.asher@howardcountyin.gov or (765) 456-2020.