Chairman of the Marion County Republican Party stepping down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After serving as the Chairman of the Marion County Republican Party for 22 months, Jim Merritt has announced that he will be resigning, effective immediately.

In a statement released on Friday, Merritt said his party would benefit from someone who is able to be laser focused on winning back both the City-County Council and the Mayor’s Office.

“Looking back, I am grateful for the amount of time, effort, and dedication put in by many people to make sure those goals were achieved, and in many cases surpassed,” said Merritt. “With that in mind I feel this is the perfect time to pass the baton of leadership to those who will take our County Party to the next level.”

Next year, Merritt said he plans to focus on more than 34 pieces of legislation and evaluate future opportunities that may arise.

“I am excited for the future of our party and for a successful 2019.”