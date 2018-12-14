4 arrested in connection with series of robberies at local ATMs and businesses

Posted 7:51 pm, December 14, 2018, by

(Left to right) Savion Hannah, Josiah Twitty, Eion Davis, Rebecca O'Daniel

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of recent ATM and business robberies in Lawrence and Indianapolis.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says 18-year-old Savion Hannah, 18-year-old Josiah Twitty, 21-year-old Eion Davis and 17-year-old Rebecca O’Daniel were all charged as a result of an investigation, with O’Daniel being charged in adult court.

According to Woodruff, the group robbed people outside ATMs in Lawrence four times from late October to early November.

In addition to those incidents, police say the suspects were also responsible for robberies at the following:

  • A Circle K at 3801 S. Post Rd. on Oct. 29
  • A Speedway at 7270 W. 10th on Oct. 29
  • A Circle K at 6955 S. Emerson Ave. on Nov. 2

