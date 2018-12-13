× Teenage suspect dead after shooting at middle school in Richmond, state police say

RICHMOND, Ind. — All Richmond Community Schools are on lockdown due to police activity near Dennis Intermediate School.

The district said there “has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the building is secure.”

There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure. — WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018

The school is located at 222 NW 7th St. in Richmond. Jeff Lane of Richmond radio station Kicks 96 said initial reports indicate one person is dead. Students appeared to be safe. Lane reported that Dennis students were loaded onto buses so they could be moved to Richmond High School.

Indiana State Police confirmed a teenage suspect died. No other students were reported to be hurt, ISP said.

Initial reports indicate one person is dead after a shooting inside Dennis Intermediate School. All students appear to be safe. pic.twitter.com/J7kc2K7kWV — Jeff Lane (@jeff_lanenews) December 13, 2018

The district also tweeted that all RCS buildings are on lockdown.

This is a developing story.