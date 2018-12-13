On and off rain for next three days

Posted 6:11 am, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:41AM, December 13, 2018

A bit hazy this morning, but visibility is not terribly limited.

Highs today will again be in the mid 40s with many dry hours.  Light, scattered rain will develop from the south after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Notice on this video how much dry time occurs.  There will be very little rain but just enough that it's worth mentioning.

Expect another mainly dry day on Friday with just a 10% daytime rain chance.  Most of the rain won't fall until after 6 p.m., which leaves tons of time for anything you need to do.

Rain chances linger into Saturday, but totals will stay fairly low--mainly a half inch or less.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend.  Great for Purdue graduation!

