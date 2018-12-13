Millions being invested in Indy to curb youth violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Efforts are underway in Indianapolis to curb youth gun violence.

This week, 14-year-old and 18-year-old suspects were arrested after a deadly robbery at a Dollar General in Cumberland. Earlier this month, two teens were arrested after the shooting of a deputy at an Indianapolis restaurant.

These are far from the only times teens are accused of pulling the trigger, or found on the other side of the gun too.

"Anytime we have juveniles involved in violent crime like we've seen over the weekend and any kind of crime for that matter it's concerning to us," said IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey. "A lot of our kids live in environments where they see violence every single day, they've experienced trauma at younger and younger ages and so we as a community have to wrap our arms around that."

Police say $3 million have been invested in community outreach groups.

The Office of Public Health and Safety is trying to disrupt violence, beat policing will help build better relationships, and the Indianapolis violence reduction partnership continues having biweekly meetings. They also identify people who need intervention and services outside of law enforcement

"And that could be family members from people that we arrest. So if we arrest a 17-year-old that's been involved in violent crime and they have brothers or sisters that have a young age, we want to engage that family to try to break that cycle," said Bailey.

Bailey says curbing youth violence requires the involvement of everyone in the community.

"Can't just be a police department's problem. It can't just be the Office of Public Health and Safety's problem or these individual community groups-- everybody in this county has to care because it impacts them one way or the other.