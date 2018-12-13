× IMPD disciplines commander who sought leniency for rapist

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former top IMPD command officer has been demoted after writing a letter to a judge in support of a lenient sentence for a friend who was convicted of rape.

Michael Jefferson has been stripped of his rank of major and is now a lieutenant, officials indicated. He has also been reassigned and is no longer overseeing IMPD’s Community Engagement Office.

“I know him to be honest, hardworking, dependable and a great father,” Jefferson wrote in a one-page letter submitted at a Dec. 6 court sentencing hearing on behalf of 58-year-old Lance Fleming. “As I understand it this is a questionable case.”

Fleming, who has maintained his innocence, was convicted at an October trial of raping a female friend in 2015.

Despite Jefferson’s letter asking that Fleming be placed on probation or house arrest, a judge sentenced Fleming to 5 years in state prison.

Jefferson could not immediately be reached for comment.