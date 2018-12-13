× Get into the holiday spirit this weekend by visiting Tiny Wonderland, Rowdie Claus and other kid-friendly events

Tiny Wonderland

Whitestown Municipal Complex

Tiny Wonderland is returning to Boone County this weekend! Try It Tiny and Whitestown Parks and Recreation have joined forces to bring a weekend full of fun for the whole family. This Friday-Sunday (December 14-17), head to the Whitestown Municipal Complex to explore the Tiny Wonderland Village, comprised of dozens of Tiny Houses crafted by some of the nation’s best builders and decked out for the holiday season. Visitors can also enjoy kids crafts, live entertainment, local brews, and even take a ride in a real one horse open sleigh. Pre-sale tickets for Tiny Wonderland are $12 ($15 at the door). Children 10 years and under get in free!

Also on Saturday, December 15th, help celebrate Santa’s arrival in Whitestown! Whitestown Parks and Recreation will be hosting their annual Santa’s Workshop from 1 – 5 pm at Tiny Wonderland. Families can enjoy cookies and milk, meet Santa and his reindeer (no admission required).

Click here for more info.

Rowdie Claus

Victory Field

Enjoy free family fun at Victory Field this Saturday, December 15th, from 2-6pm for the return of Rowdie Claus! Rowdie the mascot will don the red suit and fluffy white beard to help ring in the holidays. Enjoy snapping photos with Rowdie Claus, creating holiday crafts, having yummy snacks and hot chocolate and see the Victory Field holiday lights display! The best part? This event (as well as parking in the Victory Field parking lot) is FREE! However, in the spirit of the season, attendees are encouraged to bring canned food donations for Wheeler Mission Ministries.

Click here for more info.

Meet the Pups: PAW Patrol

Avon Ice Rink (Washington Township Park)

Take the kids to meet the pups of Paw Patrol this Saturday! From 9:30am-1:30pm the Avon Ice Rink in Washington Township Park will host 3 sessions for kids to meet and greet with the characters from Paw Patrol, crafts, games, snacks and a ride on the ice bumper cars. Advanced tickets are required. Only children need to reserve a ticket. Adults and children under 2 are FREE!

Click here for more info.

4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss

Franklin Central High School

This Friday night’s match-up between the Franklin Central Flashes and Zionsville Eagles won’t be the typical high school varsity men’s basketball game. This year, Franklin Central Student Council, FC Flashes Athletics and FC Basketball are celebrating the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss during the game on December 14th! All you have to do is bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal and following tipoff at 7:30pm,fans will help celebrate the home team’s first basket by tossing the teddy bears onto the court. The bears will then be donated to the Children’s Bureau of Indianapolis at the Gene Glick Family Support Center.

Click here for more info.

First Annual Winter Spectacular

Hilltop Farms Equestrian Center

Take a little road trip down to West Newton, Indiana, for Hilltop Farms Equestrian Center’s first annual Winter Spectacular this Saturday, December 15th, from 11:30am-4:30pm. This will be an indoor event, with heaters going, so you will be nice and cozy while enjoying all the festivities. Have your picture taken with the Christmas Pony, enjoy wagon rides, shop their many vendors on site, bid on the silent auction and try your luck in the raffle. Plus, there will be some fantastic door prizes including a pair of tickets to see Blake Shelton in concert as well as a pair of tickets to Cinch: World’s Toughest Rodeo. All proceeds will be going back to their rescues.

Click here for more info.