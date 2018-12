× Crews reopen northbound I-65 following Boone County crash involving 2 semis

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Northbound I-65 is back open in Boone County after being closed due to a crash involving two semis.

It happened near the 133 mile marker, west of Whitestown on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said emergency services were called to the scene at about 4:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the collision, but officers say fuel did spill onto the roadway.