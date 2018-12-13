× Colts might be included in NFL’s international series – stay tuned

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A passport might be required if fans intend on attending every Indianapolis Colts’ road game next season.

The NFL announced Wednesday its International series in 2019 will expand to five games, four in London and one in Mexico City. It also announced the five designated home teams: the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders. The details – opponents and dates – are expected to be announced in the spring.

How might that involve the Colts?

The team’s 2019 schedule involves road games with the Jaguars, Chargers and Bucs. The Colts’ inclusion might be enhanced by the successful comeback of quarterback Andrew Luck and the team returning to relevancy following last season’s 4-12 finish.

The Colts are no strangers to the NFL’s international out-reach program. They played Jacksonville Oct. 2, 2016 in London’s Wembley Stadium in their only regular-season game outside of the United States. They’ve also participated in three preseason games: against Buffalo in Toronto in 2010, against Atlanta in Tokyo in 2005 and against Pittsburgh in 2000 in Mexico City.

Fourteen of the Colts’ 16 opponents for next season already are set by the NFL’s advanced scheduling format. The only exceptions are match-ups against a team in the AFC East and AFC North that finishes in the same spot in the standings as the Colts. The divisional rotation has them playing the AFC West and NFC West.

Home opponents: Jacksonville, Tennessee, Houston, Denver, Oakland, Atlanta, Carolina and the AFC East.

Away opponents: Jacksonville, Tennessee, Houston, Kansas City, the Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and the AFC North.