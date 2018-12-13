Bomb threats reported across the country, including central Indiana, appear to be a hoax
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Multiple bomb threats were made across the United States Thursday, including several in central Indiana.
Businesses, schools and news stations were among those who received the threat. WNDU in South Bend received a threat and their building was evacuated. Threats were also reported in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, New Orleans and Oklahoma City among others.
The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending Bitcoin and are not considered credible.
Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”
The FBI issued this statement:
“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”
Local law enforcement in central Indiana are aware of the threats. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they received 10 bomb threats by 3 p.m. The Muncie YMCA says they received a threat as well. Their building was cleared by police and is now operating as normal.
Officials say as always, if you see something suspicious, call 911 to report it.