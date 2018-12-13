× Alleged drunk driver: Crappy roads, not whiskey responsible for Jeep slamming into Muncie house

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man allegedly “chugging Fireball (whiskey)” when his speeding Jeep slammed into a house and injured multiple people, blamed the entire incident on the city’s poor road quality, according to police and court documents.

Michael Wayne Foster, 28, is facing nine charges – four felonies and five misdemeanors – stemming from the crash on Tuesday night near the intersection of 18th and South Beacon streets in Muncie. Those charges include operating while intoxicated, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an injury accident, disorderly conduct, intimidation and resisting arrest.

He’s also charged with battery by bodily waste for allegedly spitting blood repeatedly on the officers who arrested him and medical staff at the hospital where he was taken for treatment immediately after the crash. Police said Foster also threatened to attack and assault nurses and officers.

Aside from Foster, two passengers in his Jeep and a couple living in the home were also hurt as a result of the crash.

Foster remained held Thursday in the Delaware County Jail on a preliminary bond of $32,500 set by a judge.

Court documents said one of the Jeep’s passengers told investigators Foster was “speeding down 18th (Street), probably going 80 miles an hour and was chugging Fireball” just before plowing into the house. At the hospital, police said that while Foster admitted drinking – he maintained, “I wouldn’t have even hit the house if it wasn’t for these sh*tty Muncie roads.”