A wet 48 hours for central Indiana

The final weekend of Fall will be mild and wet.

A cold front and an upper-level low will combine to bring clouds, and scattered showers Thursday night through Friday.

Heavy rain is likely Friday night through Saturday morning and up to an inch of rain is likely. Rain will not end until late Saturday.

In spite of the rain, temperatures will stay mild through the final weekend of Fall.

Lows will stay above freezing overnight.

Patchy dense fog is likely Friday morning.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

Rain will continue through Friday.

Heavy rain is likely late Friday night.

Heavy rain will continue Saturday morning.

The rain will not end until late Saturday.

Up to one inch of rain is likely through Saturday.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.