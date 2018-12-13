× 1 of 2 teens arrested in deadly Dollar General store robbery charged with murder

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – One of the teenage suspects in Monday night’s deadly Dollar General store robbery has been officially charged with murder.

Prosecutors released court documents on Thursday that say 18-year-old Steven Sheppard is also facing a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Investigators say Sheppard took part in the Cumberland robbery that led the shooting death of Gregory Raley.

Police believe a 14-year-old boy pulled the trigger, but he has not yet been charged as an adult. He is named in court documents as “E.C.” since he is a juvenile.

According to a probable cause affidavit, E.C. came out of the business, extended his right arm toward Raley and fired a single gunshot as Raley was backing away.

The affidavit says Raley was at the store with his fiancée and their 9-year-old girl, who witnessed the shooting and watched as officers tried to save Raley’s life. He was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

After the shooting, police quickly arrested the two suspects. While searching the area, they found Sheppard walking on Washington Cove Way and detained him. They also spotted a parked car and saw E.C. get into the back seat. Officers say they had to physically remove him and then found a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

E.C. has been booked on preliminary charges of murder and armed robbery.