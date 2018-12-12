Three days of rain are on the way to central Indiana

Posted 3:14 pm, December 12, 2018

The Geminid Meteors will be flying over central Indiana this week but clouds and rain may  prevent us from enjoying the show. A cold front and an upper-level low will combine to bring clouds, and rain that will begin Thursday afternoon.

Rain is likely Thursday night through Friday.

Rain will continue through Saturday morning and up to an inch of rain is likely. Rain will end early Saturday and skies will clear late in the day.

We’ll have full day of sunshine for Sunday.

The Geminid Meteors will visible this week.

So far this has been a wet month.

Lows will be near freezing overnight.

Patchy dense fog is likely Thursday morning.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.

Rain will develop Thursday afternoon.

Rain will continue Friday.

Rain will continue Friday night.

The rain will end early Saturday.

Up to one inch of rain is likely through Saturday morning.

