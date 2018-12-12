× President Trump sends Tyler Trent letter, flag from Capitol

CARMEL, Ind. – Tyler Trent has received many items from sports teams, but on Wednesday he received a letter from the Commander-in-Chief.

The Purdue alumni, who is battling cancer while raising tons of money for research, was sent a letter from President Trump, an American flag that flew over the Capitol building and a signed photo of the Capitol from Congresswoman Susan Brooks.

The letter reads:

” Dear Tyler, Melania and I were moved by the courage and determination you have demonstrated over the course of your illness. Please know that we are keeping you and your loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. As you face this challenge, we hope that you continue to find comfort and strength in your faith, family, and friends. The resolve and tenacity you have demonstrated during this brave battle are inspiring. Please know that we are ALL Tyler Strong! May God bless you. Sincerely, Donald Trump”

Tyler’s father, Tony, took to Twitter to thank the president, vice president and Congresswoman Susan Brooks for the thoughtful gift.

No doubt Tyler will be looking forward to Purdue football’s bowl game against Auburn on Dec. 28.

The basketball team will play Notre Dame on Saturday during the Crossroads Classic.

If you’d like to donate to the Tyler Trent Research Endowment, click here.