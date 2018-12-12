× Over 64,000 cases of fiesta corn recalled over possible contamination that could be life-threatening

Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling more than 64,000 cases of fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers due to “under-processing.”

In an announcement on Tuesday, the FDA said the deviations were part of a commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.

The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

The FDA says there haven’t been any reports of illness associated with these products at this time and no other products are affected by this recall.

The product was distributed to multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states and 12 international locations, including Indiana.

If consumers have any product with the indicated UPC code and “Best if Used By” dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. Click here for more information.