× Man sentenced to 60 days after filming woman in bathroom of Fishers grocery store

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A man has received two months in prison and probation after filming a woman inside a Kroger’s bathroom.

Matthew Martin was sentenced to 60 days in the Hamilton County Jail and two years of probation following his release.

Back in May, he was caught filming a woman underneath a stall of the Kroger store located on 116th St.

In addition to completing a psychosexual evaluation, Martin must submit his electronic devices to authorities randomly and refrain from viewing pornography.

The victim told police that she was using the restroom when she noticed the person next to her had unusually large feet. She didn’t think much of it until she saw a cellphone filming her.

The victim yelled “oh hell now” before running outside to get her husband. Martin then reportedly ran out of the bathroom and was chased by several people.

Authorities said they found a small amount of marijuana in his center console, but that misdemeanor charge was dropped as part of his plea deal.