Man dies in Delaware County crash after apparently running stop sign

Posted 8:57 pm, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:07PM, December 12, 2018

File photo

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A man was killed Wednesday when his car was struck by a minivan in Delaware County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut St. and County Road 1000 N.

Investigators believe the man who died failed to stop at a stop sign while heading westbound on the County Road, which caused the crash.

The female driver of the van and two child passengers were transported to a local hospital to have their non-life threatening injuries checked out, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deceased driver has been identified as 53-year-old Jackson Pryor.

