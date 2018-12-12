Indianapolis Colts’ Denico Autry selected as AFC Defensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The individual recognition keeps flowing in for the Indianapolis Colts.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on the strength of his performance in Sunday’s 24-21 win at Houston. It marks the fifth time this season a Colt has been recognized by the NFL.

Autry, one of general manager Chris Ballard’s offseason free-agent acquisitions, had 2 sacks, 4 tackles and 2 tackles for loss against the Texans. That came on the heels of his 3-sack game at Jacksonville.

In December, Autry leads the NFL with 5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss and shares the lead with two forced fumbles.

He shares the team lead with 8 sacks with rookie Darius Leonard, which already represents a career-best.

Previous Colts to earn the weekly award: Leonard in week 2, safety Mike Mitchell in week 7, kicker Adam Vinatieri in week 8 and quarterback Andrew Luck in week 11.

