× Court docs: 14-year-old shot, killed man during Dollar General robbery

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – Police in Cumberland believe a 14-year-old shot and killed a man at a Dollar General store this week.

According to Cumberland Police Chief Michael Crooke, investigators believe the 14-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old Steven Sheppard were robbing the store Monday night when the younger teen shot and killed Gregory Raley.

Raley saw commotion at the store; with his fiancée inside, he went to check on her. He encountered the 14-year-old, named in court documents as “E.C.” since he is a juvenile.

According to the probable cause affidavit, E.C. came out of the business, extended his right arm toward Raley and fired a single gunshot as Raley was backing away. Raley was shot in the chest, court documents said. Police have obtained surveillance footage of the encounter.

Raley was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Monday despite efforts to save his life.

Police quickly arrested the two suspects. While searching the area, they found Sheppard walking on Washington Cove Way and detained him. They also spotted a parked car and saw E.C. get into the back seat. Officers approached the vehicle and asked E.C. and two other men to get out.

The two others inside the vehicle exited and were taken into custody for questioning; E.C. didn’t get out and officers had to physically remove him. They found a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

During the robbery, police said E.C. went into the store while Sheppard stayed outside. E.C. jumped the counter, put a gun to a woman’s neck and ordered her to open the cash register. Police found E.C. with cash and rolls of coins, according to court documents.

E.C. was booked on preliminary charges of murder and armed robbery. Sheppard was booked on a preliminary charge of robbery. The two men detained for questioning were released. They told police they didn’t know E.C. or Sheppard.