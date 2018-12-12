Chilly but pleasant Wednesday with rain to come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs Wednesday will be pretty much a repeat of Tuesday, topping off in the low to mid 40s. We won't have as much sun as we had on Tuesday but we should have a few peeks of sunshine in between the cloudiness. We've got a couple rounds of rain coming through over the next few days but it'll be light rain with low totals. Over the course of the next three days, rain totals will be between just a quarter and a half an inch despite rain chances each of the coming days. Tomorrow starts the true gloomy weather. We'll still have highs in the low to mid 40s but rain will develop by the afternoon and continue on and off through Thursday night. Another round of scattered rain is expected then on Friday. Rain will be light for Central Indiana.

Highs will be slightly above average for the next seven days! The tradeoff is all the rain.