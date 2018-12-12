× Bloomington teen arrested for attempted murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington police arrested a teenager for attempted murder Tuesday.

On Dec. 10, officers were called to the scene of a crash at North Lindbergh Drive and West 12th Street just before 10:30 p.m. A vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene.

While the officers were on their way, dispatch got a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was driving the vehicle that fled, and said he did so because he said he’d been shot multiple times. He later returned to the scene.

Police noted both rear windows had been shot out, and a parked vehicle nearby also had damage from a gunshot.

The victim told investigators that he believed the car the suspect was in had followed him from a nearby convenience store. He said that after leaving the convenience store, the suspect’s vehicle pulled up behind him and began to honk at him, so he slowed and rolled down his driver’s window to see who was in the car.

The victim told police the suspect’s vehicle pulled alongside his and multiple shots were fired at the victim from the front passenger seat of the car. The victim was able to provide a description to police of the suspected shooter and the driver.

The victim said after being shot at, he drove through a grassy area in order to get away from the suspects. He hit a utility pole and another parked car.

On Dec. 11, detectives found the suspected shooter at a home in the 2300 block of South Rockport Road. Zion Conner, 18, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

Police say there may be more arrests in connection with this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Bloomington police at 812-339-4477.