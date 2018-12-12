Annual Colts blood drive, holiday fest set for Saturday

Posted 4:39 pm, December 12, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive and Holiday Fest takes place this Saturday, Dec. 12, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Photo courtesy of the Colts

Organized by the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Blood Center, the event is Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive. Similar to previous years, free family activities such as holiday movie showings on the stadium’s large screens will coincide with the blood drive.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the field and the Colts locker room, and a chance to win prizes. The Colts Cheerleaders and Blue, the official Colts mascot, will make appearances throughout the day.

CBS4 This Morning Anchor Frank Mickens will serve as master of ceremonies.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with “The Santa Clause” movie beginning at noon and “Elf” at 1:45 p.m. A children’s Play 60 Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bleed Blue Blood Drive and Holiday Fest is sponsored in part by CBS4, Indiana University Health and the Indiana State Department of Health.

No backpacks are permitted and all bags will be searched upon entry to the stadium.

Click here for more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood.

