VIDEO: John Legend invites Fishers mom onstage to dance during Indy show

Posted 3:51 pm, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 03:55PM, December 11, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A lucky Fishers mother got the chance to dance onstage with singer John Legend, and his famous wife approves.

The special moment happened Monday night, when the EGOT winner brought his "A Legendary Christmas Tour" to the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis.

Ericka Young's daughter, Faith, posted a video of her interaction with Legend on Twitter:

"MY MOM!!!!!!!!!! DANCED WITH @johnlegend !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HE KISSED HER ON THE CHEEK!!!!!!!!!! HE KNOWS HER NAME!!!!!!!!!! I was raised by an ICON!! sorry @chrissyteigen"

The tweet and Ericka's dance moved caught the attention of Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted "Yesssss!!!!!" in response.

After the concert, Legend took to Instagram to show some love to the Circle City.

"Hallelujah, I love you so, Indianapolis! So much fun tonight! #ALegendaryChristmas"

